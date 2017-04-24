BOSSIER CITY – Funeral services for John Samuel McDaniel, 80, will be held Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at First Baptist Haughton at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery in Haughton, Louisiana. Visitation for the family will be held at First Baptist Haughton on Monday, April 24, 2017, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

John was born March 2, 1937, in San Antonio, Texas to Talmadge and Elizabeth McDaniel, and passed away suddenly April 23, 2017. John was a graduate of Fairview High School in Camden, Arkansas. He moved to Shreveport after high school and became a concrete journeyman. He met and married Patsy McDaniel in 1959. They were married 58 years. John joined the Bossier Fire Department in 1961 and served there till 1965. He attended Louisiana Tech University and graduated with a B.S. in Civil Engineering in 1969. He worked as a professional engineer at Texas Eastern, SWEPCO, Aillet, Fenner, Jolly and McClelland and the U.S. Corp of Engineers. In 1979 he started McDaniel and Sewell Engineers and Contractors and McDaniel Engineers and Contractors in 1990 till the present. He also served on the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Department Posse Philanthropy.

John was a Deacon at Waller Baptist Church and First Baptist Haughton where he taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, served on numerous mission trips and helped in many church building programs. He taught youth groups, went on countless summer youth trips and played church basketball and softball. He served at the Bossier Mission and the MITC Mission in Mexico. He had a servant’s heart and his love for Jesus spilled into every area of his life, work, friends, acquaintances, and especially family. He loved and lived his life to the fullest.

He is survived by his wife and partner, Patsy Louise Divine McDaniel of Oil City, Louisiana; son, Donnie Lamar McDaniel and wife Lisa Parker McDaniel of Bossier City, Louisiana and their three children, Rachel Kathryn McDaniel, John Parker McDaniel and Benjamin Tinnin McDaniel; and sister, Betty Farrar of Little Rock, Arkansas.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Talmadge and Elizabeth McDaniel; brother, Arthur McDaniel; sister, Carol Ann Greeno; and daughter, Vicky Lynn McDaniel.