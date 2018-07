John W. Allen

Haughton, LA – Services for Deacon John W. Allen, 73, were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Galilee Baptist Church (Haughton) – 339 Jones Rd, Haughton, LA. Deacon Allen was born January 16, 1945 and passed away July 8, 2018. Survivors include his children, Chantel Allen-Sheppherd – Fairfield, CA and LaToya Allen – Shreveport, 3 step daughters, 4 Grandchildren, 1 niece, and three nephews. Benevolent Funeral Home(318) 221 -1627