Obituary – John Yearman

John Yearman

Bossier City, LA – Services for John M. Yearman were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel in Haughton, LA. Interment with military honors followed at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

John was born in Baraboo, WI on December 7, 1930. He passed away on December 26, 2018 in Bossier City.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Yearman. He is survived by his sister in law, Hatsue Lucas and husband Michael; nephew, Michael Lucas and niece, Hannah Lucas.