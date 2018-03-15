Johnnie Andrews Weaver

Bossier City, LA – Johnnie Andrews Weaver, 87 of Bossier City, LA passed away on March 10, 2018. Funeral services were held at 2pm on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Red River Baptist Church in Benton, LA where she was a member all her life. Reverend Billy Pierce will officiate with Reverend Richard Beeman assisting. Burial followed at Lay Cemetery. There was a time of visitation on Thursday, March 15th beginning at 12pm until service time.

Johnnie was born on March 30, 1930 to Albert and Mary Andrews in Benton, LA. After graduating from Benton High School, she moved to Shreveport to attend Draughon Business College and begin her bookkeeping career.

She was married to Joseph B. Weaver on September 24, 1955 as he was beginning his career in the Air Force. As he was serving our country, she was raising children and making a home. She was an excellent cook and loved preparing delicious meals for her family. She had an amazing talent for gardening, definitely had a green thumb and enjoyed taking care of plants and flowers.

Upon Joe’s retirement from the Air Force, they moved to Bossier City in 1975 and shortly thereafter, Johnnie returned to her bookkeeping career, working until the age of 83, many of those years for Charles Churchill, CPA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 1 brother, Woodrow Andrews, 4 sisters, Inez Merritt, Lucille Anderson, Betty Jane Regal and Doris Coker.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Weaver Jr and wife Patti of Stillwater, OK, Andrea Gorsulowsky and husband Tom of Vivian, LA, Roger We ave r a n d wife Vivian of Pearland, TX, John R Weaver and wife Leigh Ann of Shreveport, LA, and Mary Alexander and husband Shane of Tyler, TX. She is also survived by 2 brothers, William Hall Andrews and wife Martha of Camden, AR and Richard Curtis Andrews and wife Marilyn of Benton, LA and her sister-in-law Rachel Blanchard of Fuquay-Varina, NC. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Erin Hobbs, Joseph Weaver III, John M Weaver, Meghan Chiles, Andrew Weaver, Rachel Weaver, Hannah Weaver and Amanda Weaver, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Serving as pallbearers were her grandsons Joseph Weaver III, John M Weaver, Andrew Weaver, Kevin Hobbs and Kase Chiles.

Memorials may be made in her memory to Red River Baptist Church building fund, 3301 East Linton Rd, Benton, LA 71006.