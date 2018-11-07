Obituary – Joseph Deflay Johnson, Jr.

Joseph Deflay Johnson, Jr.

Bossier City, LA – Joe Johnson , age 78, passed away peacefully Friday, November 2 , 2018 , surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy and courageous battle with Parkinson’s.

Joe was born October 30, 1940 to parents Joseph Deflay and Mary Alice Kennedy Johnson in Atlanta, Texas. Left to cherish his memory is his son Clint (Danielle,) and daughter Heather Stewart.

Other family members include his precious grandchildren Austin, Ty, Emmy, Hadley, Brother Craig Johnson ( Sherrie,) nephew Doug ( Sharlot) Johnson, niece Allison Johnson Quinlan ( Kevin,) cousins Ken (Martha ) Hetherwick, Sally Allday, Pat Folkerth, 8 great nieces & nephews & many life long friends & relatives.

Joe’s love of the sport of fishing will forever remain alive on Cypress-Black Bayou Lake, where, as an avid & accomplished fisherman, he entertained & introduced many from around the country to the art of fishing.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Michael Angelo and the staff at Cypress Point Nursing Home. Any memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.