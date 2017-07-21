BOSSIER CITY – A Memorial Celebration of Life for Joshua Rene Lefebvre, 34, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 2371 Tallgrass Circle, Bossier City, LA 71111 (Legacy Subdivision).

Joshua was born in Lahr, Germany on December 3, 1982 to Rene and Phylis Lefebvre and died July 17, 2017 in Bossier City. He was employed by NCR as a Customer Engineer II. Joshua was a Christian.

He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents, Remi Lefebvre and Francois Cote and Bert and Gertrude Ferwerda.

Joshua is survived by his wife, Susan Hastings Lefebvre; mother, Phylis Barber and her husband, Mark; son, Rene Lefebvre; sister, Shaina Lefebvre and fiancé David Piquette; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Peggy and Ralph Hastings; sister-in-law, Debbie Houghes and husband, Brian; two nephews, Joe and Grayson Houghes and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.