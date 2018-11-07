Obituary – Joyce Bowman McGinty

Joyce Bowman McGinty

Bossier City, LA – A graveside service celebrating the life of Joyce Bowman McGinty, 76, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Barry McGinty; parents, Agnes and William Bowman, Sr.; daughter, Christina Abeel; sister, Gloria Bowman Arrington and stepson, Brian McGinty.

Joyce is survived by her sisters, Sandra Bowman Fink and Faye Bowman Ebert and husband Charles; brother, Bill Bowman and wife Susan; stepdaughter, Cindy McGinty Sharp and stepson, Blake Mc-Ginty and their families.

