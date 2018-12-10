Obituary – Joyce “Dodty” Elaine Monroe

Joyce “Dodty” Elaine Monroe

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services for Joyce “Dodty” Elaine Monroe, 71, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Interment will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 10, 2018 at Forest Park West Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 7, 2018 at the funeral home.

Dodty was born March 2, 1947 in McAlester, OK and went to be with the Lord on December 3, 2018 in Bossier City, LA. She was a dedicated, loving wife of 50 years to James Byron Monroe, a strong family-loving woman, and a doting grandmother. She was known as Granny to all the children in her life.

Dodty was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Frieda Cothran and husband, James Byron Monroe. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Byron Ray Monroe and wife Sandra; James Keith Monroe and fiancée Lisa Hill, and her daughter Gianna Hill; daughter, Connie Lynn Booker and husband Barry; granddaughter, Jordan Monroe; and brother, Timmy Cothran.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Pilgrim Manor for their care.