Joyce Strong Sibley

Haughton, LA – Services celebrating the life of Joyce Strong Sibley were held at 2pm on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment will followed at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family received friends at 1:00 pm, the hour prior to service.

Joyce was born to Homer and Ida Strong on June 20, 1944 in Malvern, AR. She married the love of her life, Mike Sibley on April 11, 1971 and raised five wonderful daughters. She was gentle and proper; always a “Southern Belle”.

She had a natural eye for décor and enjoyed sewing. She loved to travel with her husband and spending time with her girls, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mike Sibley; son, James Reynolds, Jr.; grandson, Brandon Webb; great granddaughter, Madilen Dickey and four siblings.

Joyce is survived by her sister, Jayne Keisler (Doug); her daughters, Deb (Tom) Poore, Angie (Mark) Webb, Leah Cochran, Sandy Turner, and Melissa Reynolds; 15 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and her beloved friend, Barb Fortenberry.

Pallbearers were Brian Feeback, Justin Webb, Jimmy Reynolds, Jared Berry, Mike Webb, and Jeremy French.