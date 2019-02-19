Obituary – Judith A. Walker

Judith A. Walker

Princeton, LA – Funeral services for Judith A. Walker, 59, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Jerry Dean and Bro. Franklin Walker. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Judith was a member of The Pentecostals of Bossier and was formerly a Sunday school teacher and piano player at Holy Temple Apostolic Church. She was a beloved mother and grandmother who loved her family and church family with a Godly love. She will be deeply missed.

Judith was preceded in death by her mother, Wanda S. Walker. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica McGuire and husband, James; grandson, James McGuire, Jr.; granddaughter, Dixie Leann McGuire; son, Bubba Garza; and a host of other family members and friends.

To offer condolences to the family and continue reading Judith’s life story, visit www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.