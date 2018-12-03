Obituary – Judy Cook Hall

Judy Cook Hall

Benton, LA – On Saturday November 24, 2018, our much beloved Judy Cook Hall went home to be with her Lord and Savior following an 8 month battle with ovarian cancer. Services for Judy Cook Hall were held at noon on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Boone Funeral Home in Bossier City. The family received visitors at 11am.

Judy Cook Hall was born in Shreveport, LA on June 15, 1941 to Clifford David Cook and Polly Ferguson Cook. She was a member of the Garden Club in Benton, played Bunko, loved to dance, and supported her husband’s horse racing business.

Judy was preceded in death by her father, Clifford David Cook. She is survived by her husband Eldon Ray Hall, her mother, Polly Ferguson Cook, her sister Betty Jo Vidler and husband King Vidler, her daughter Angela Turner Wilkins and husband Blaine Wilkins and one grandson, Turner Gillespie Wilkins.

Deepest thanks to Aime Hospice Care and the various friends and family that provided love and support for our family.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cypress Area Garden Club, Memorial Garden in memory of Judy Hall, PO Box 971, Benton, LA 71006.