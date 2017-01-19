MINDEN – Services for Judy K. Crawford will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2017 at Rose-Neath’s Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Bro. Floyd Jordan, assisted by Bro. Mike Miles. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Bossier City, LA.

Judy was born in Borger, TX to Leslie and Zollie Lane on November 19, 1947 and died January 17, 2017 in Minden, LA. She was a member of The Church at Benton. Judy was a retired Medical Transcriptionist.

She is preceded in death by her parents and seven brothers.

Judy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Reggie Crawford of Minden; son, Dylan Jennings and wife, Cortney of Bossier City; daughters, Regina Wells and husband, Robert of Minden, Misty Jordan and husband, Floyd of Doyline, Crystal Troutman of Bossier City; sister, June Miles of Weatherford, TX; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The Church at Benton.