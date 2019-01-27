Obituary – Judy “Susie” Martinelli

Judy “Susie” Martinelli

Bossier City, LA – Judy “Susie” Martinelli left this earth to be with her Lord on January 24, 2019. Susie was a member of Airline Drive Church of Christ in Bossier City, Louisiana, since childhood. She was born in Nashville, Arkansas. She passed away peacefully while resting, with dignity, at home with her loving husband, after a lengthy illness.

Funeral services will be held at Hill Crest Funeral Home, in Haughton on Highway 80, Sunday afternoon, at 2 PM. Visitation will precede the funeral service on Saturday evening, from 5-7 p.m. Services will be presided by Ben Brewster of Airline Drive Church of Christ.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Joe B. and Barbara D. Williams. She is survived by her husband, Don S. Martinelli; her son, Joel R. Jackson and his wife, Elizabeth Jackson; and 3 grandchildren, Nicholas, Madison, and Noah; her brothers, Danny Williams, Tommy and Cheryl Williams, Tim and Kathy Martinelli; and many nieces and nephews.

She was greatly loved, and will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bossier Kids, Inc., through Airline Drive Church of Christ, in Bossier City.