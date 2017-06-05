Funeral services honoring the life of Julie Diane Winn, 75, will be held on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Cypress Baptist Church in Benton, Louisiana. Rev. Billy Pierce, Rev. John Fream, and Rev. Tommy Patton will officiate. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery East.

Diane was born on September 25, 1941 in Birmingham, Alabama to Barney H. and Jewel York and went home to be with our Lord and Savior on May 31, 2017. She grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana where she met her husband of almost 55 years, Cecil Winn, while he attended Seminary there. During their life together they lived many places and met many people. New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Mandeville, and Hattiesburg, MS were places that they called home where they were blessed to find wonderful and loving church families. At the time of her passing, she was a member of Cypress Baptist Church where she was a beloved Sunday School teacher for several years. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. Her sharp wit and loving spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Barney and Jewel York. Those left behind to honor and cherish her memory are her husband, Cecil Lynwood Winn of Bossier City, Louisiana; daughter Julie Turnbow, her husband Tom and three beautiful granddaughters, Abby, Tally, and Rachel all of Shreveport LA; daughter Stephanie Hammons and her husband Chris of Dallas, TX; daughter Amy Winters, her husband Brad, and two grandsons, Kyle and Ryan of Biloxi, MS; brother Danny York and his wife Dawn of Kiln, MS; brother David York of New Orleans, LA; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Honoring Diane as pall bearers will be Brian Opbroek, Jim Tigert, Brian Hammons, Rodney Madden, Bill Mullinnix, and Gary Patrick.

A special thanks to the attentive and loving employees at Heritage Manor in Bossier City, the wonderful nursing staff in the step down unit, 4th floor West at Willis Knighton Bossier, and the gentle and kind people of Aime Hospice of Shreveport. We would also like to thank Forest Park Funeral Home for their professionalism and care during this time. Thanks also to Drs. Shah and San Pedro for their knowledge and extreme concern for our wife and mother and our entire family. While we mourn our loss and her absence will be felt, we rejoice in the fact that she has gone home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ to whom she was extremely faithful and loved beyond measure. We know that this is not goodbye because we will join her there one day. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Cypress Baptist Church Building Fund: Cypress Baptist Church, P. O. Box 340, Benton, LA, 71006