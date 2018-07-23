Justin Johnson

Bossier City, LA – Elder Justin “Ja” Johnson (53) went to be with his Lord on July 11, 2018. He was born on May 27, 1965 to Freddie and Mary Johnson in Honolulu, HI. Ja grew up in Medical Lake, WA where he was known for his pranks, loyalty, and authenticity.

He joined the US Air Force in 1985 and served 20 years. He met his wife in 1990 while stationed at Castle Air Force Base in Merced, CA. They married on June 3, 1995. God called Ja to the ministry in February of 2000.

He became an ordained Elder on December 3, 2017. He was a faithful member of Word of Faith Christian Fellowship. He worked on his walk with the Lord faithfully and was always a willing servant. Ja had a heart for his family, community, and the youth. Ja never met a stranger and would give an encouraging word to whoever needed one.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Crystal Johnson; three daughters, Sharon Johnson, Shawna Johnson, and Shai Johnson; grandson, Kendryx Brown; mother, Ida Mary Johnson; three sisters, Shirley (Paul) Martinez, Gloria (Glen) Dumas, and Pharelon Johnson; brother, Stanley (Lisa) Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He is preceded by his father, Freddie Johnson Sr., and brother, Freddie Johnson Jr.

His visitation was held on Sunday July 22, 2018 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. His Home Going Service was held on Monday July 23, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., both at Rose-Neath in Bossier City, LA, with burial at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA.

“So I smile and I thank the Lord for blessing me with you. Although my heart is sad, I know we’ll meet again.” – 5 AM Praise