BOSSIER CITY – Services for Justin Russell Lowrey, 29, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Hill Crest Funeral Home. Rev. Frank Gunn of Broadmoor Baptist Church, where Justin was a member, will officiate. Interment will follow at Liberty Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. in Martin, LA.

Justin was born June 15, 1988 to Amy Lowrey and Randy Ponthier. He resided in Bossier City, LA with his aunt/guardian Jean Bamburg. He graduated from Bossier High School in 2006 and worked as a trim carpenter for Tommy Young Construction.

Justin was preceded in death by his father, Randy Ponthier, his maternal great grandfather, Marvin R. Bamburg and his paternal grandparents, Randall and Clara Ponthier.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother Amy Lowrey of Bossier City, LA; his children, Jaxson and Easton Lowrey of Haughton, LA; his grandparents, Mary and Tony Pate of Hallsville, TX; his sisters, Jessica Lowrey of Hallsville, TX and Jordan Alexis Kelley of Springhill, LA; aunts, Jean Bamburg of Bossier City, LA; Judy Flint of Seale, AL and Bernadette Ponthier of New Orleans, LA. He is also survived by his great grandmother, Hazel Bamburg of Bossier City, LA and cousin, Heather Hines, her husband Kelly and their sons Gavin, Grayson, and Griffin. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Sierra Jenkins of Haughton, LA and a host of friends.

Justin loved spending time with his boys and coached them both in T-ball. He had a great zest for life and lived it to the fullest.