Obituary – Karen Arrington

Karen Arrington

Bossier City, LA – A Service Celebrating the life of Karen L. Arrington, 69, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel, 2201 Airline Dr., Bossier City, LA, with Rev. Ron Hehnke officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.

Karen was born November 30, 1948, in Grannis, AR to Beulah Beatrice Astin Coplan and Jesse Granville Coplan and passed away November 7, 2018, in Bossier City, LA. She was a member of New Life Worship Center.

Preceding Karen in death were her parents; brother, BJ Coplan; sister, Betty Laster; brother, Jesse Ray Coplan; sister, Annette Nobles; brother, Marion Coplan; brother, James Edward Coplan; and grandson, Tyson Kenneth Warren.

Left to cherish her memory are sons, Daniel Craig Williams of Bossier City, LA and Michael Kirk Williams of Bossier City, LA; daughter, Christy M. Warren and husband Tyrone of Bossier City, LA; sisters, Jolene Jennings of Tatum, TX, Mary Colby of Tenaha, TX, Joyce Laird of Bossier City, LA; brother, Earl Dean Coplan of Tyler, TZ; granddaughter, Kendi Elizabeth Warren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.