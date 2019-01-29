Obituary – Karen Stewart Bagley

Karen Stewart Bagley

Bossier City, LA – Karen Stewart Bagley, 78, entered her heavenly home on Friday, January 25, 2019 in Bossier City, LA after a brief illness. Services for Karen are scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Rose-Neath’s Bossier Chapel. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Oil City, LA. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, January 28, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel.

Karen was born June 4, 1940 in Atlanta, TX to her parents Lois and Courtney Stewart. Karen had a love for family and friends that was contagious to everyone that met her. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, playing cards and dominos. Karen also loved to travel and had a true love for life and all its beauty. She was a member of First Baptist Bossier, the Krewe of Gemini and the Krewe of Elders. She also served on the Bossier Beautiful Committee and Forever Friends.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene Bagley; her son, George Bagley and her brother, Court Stewart. She is survived by her sons, Gene, Jr., and wife, Kelly, Gary Bagley and her daughter, Gwen Payne, all of Bossier City, LA., her grandchildren, Breana Bagley, Michael Hawkins, Derek Payne, Dylan Payne, Justin Bagley and Gary Bagley.

Honoring Karen as pallbearers were Chris DuPee’, Clay Cathey, Chris Adams, and Jerry Don Bagley.