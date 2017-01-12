Katherine Elizabeth “Katie” Hudnell, 26, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2017. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Osborn Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 13, 2017 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1944 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA 71112. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery.

Katie was an amazing vocal artist and nurse. She graduated from Airline High School in 2008, attended Northwestern State University, and graduated in 2014 with a BSN in nursing. All of her patients would say what an amazing person she was, when she was with them, and always wanted to know if she would be back the next day, the ultimate compliment for a nurse.

Our Greatest Gift:

You truly were the most beautiful girl inside and out. In the beginning, you were our “little surprise” that Drew and I were not too happy about; however, as the years went by, you became the greatest gift God could have ever given us. Your laugh was infectious, your smile as bright as the sun, you had a heart of gold, and a beautiful soul. We know that you would encourage us to look at the happy memories, share stories, rejoice, and celebrate your life with us. You were given to us as a gift from God, and you were taken too soon from us; our gift that we must now share with Heaven. Just know we will always share the joy you always shared with us, and we will embrace the short time filled with memories we had with you.

A generous heart,

A beautiful smile,

Goodness and sweetness,

Talent and style…

From the very beginning,

A dream come true…

So many things,

To love about you!

Katie was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Earl and June Hudnell; her maternal grandparents, Dale and Virginia Montgomery; and her aunt, Debra Ellis.

She is survived by her father, Larry Earl Hudnell; mother, Sharon Montgomery Hudnell, sister, Virginia Hudnell Shrell and husband, Kyle; brother John Andrew Hudnell, niece and favorite girl, Cecily Ann Shrell; nephew, Abram Montgomery Shrell; her beloved dog, Pumpkin; rescued dog, Jackson; best friend and soul mate, Joshua O’Brien Carmody; aunt, Karen Renee Milbrandt and husband Lyle, aunt Sandra Jean Renyolds and husband Barry, aunt Susie Evonne Hudnell; uncle, David Arnold Montgomery and wife, Rue Ann Montgomery; uncle, Mark Lynn Montgomery; and many cousins.

Pallbearers will be her cousins, David Montgomery, Jr., Raymond Montgomery, Matthew Montgomery, Michael Montgomery, Dale Montgomery, Jordan Montgomery and Fredrick Winterton.

“For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” John 3:16.

In lieu of flowers, Willis Knighton employees have asked that you please read the following: Katie grew up in North Bossier and followed in her mother’s footsteps into the nursing profession by attending Northwestern State University and obtaining a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing in 2014. Her 5th level preceptor was performed here at WK Bossier with the nurses on 3 West. Katie was a lovely girl, she will be remembered for her outgoing personality and warm smile. The PCC’s at WKB have begun the process of establishing a scholarship fund in memory of Katie. This endowment will be a loving tribute to a young girl who meant so much to those who knew and loved her. If you wish to contribute to the scholarship fund, please made checks payable to Katie Hudnell Memorial Scholarship Fund and deliver then to Willis Knighton Credit Union.