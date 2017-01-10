Ms. Katherine “Kathy” M. Adams Stanfield went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2017. She was born in Alexandria, LA on February 5, 1942.

Kathy graduated from Bolton High School, was a homemaker, and most recently worked part-time in the library at Meadowview Elementary School. Kathy attended services at Open Door Bible Church and First United Methodist Church in Bossier City. She had a child-like faith and was a prayer warrior for her friends.

Kathy had a passion for her family (especially her grandchildren), books, and always shopping for a bargain.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Bryan Adams. She is survived by her son, Andy; her daughter, Ann Malone (Darin); three grandsons who held the key to her heart, Nathan, Colton, and Tanner; her brother, Bryan (Natalie); her sister, Bonnie (Tim); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins that she loved dearly; as well as a host of special friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11 at Greenwood Memorial Park in Pineville, LA.