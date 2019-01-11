Obituary – Katherine Kelly

Katherine Kelly

Bossier City, LA – Celebration of Life services for Katherine Kelly will be held at 12 noon Saturday, January 12, 2018 at Freedom Church, 2225 Airline Dr., Bossier City, LA. Officiating will be Apostle Cornell Hamilton. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery, Bossier City, LA. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at Freedom Church.

Katherine Kelly, 75 transitioned peacefully into Glory on Thursday, January 03, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Katherine was born February 26, 1943 to the late John S. Kelly and Vera Graham Kelly in Minden, LA. She was the second of seven children and the eldest of the remaining siblings with the unfortunate recent loss of her youngest sister, Brenda Faye Kelly.

She was educated primarily in the Bossier Parish School System and went on to Bossier Parish Community College studying radio broadcasting.

Katherine married Louis Brooks, Jr. in 1960 and from this union five children were born. She professed her life to Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized by the late Reverend B. M. White of Bright Star Baptist Church of Bossier Parish. She later joined Antioch Missionary Baptist Church where she served as Sunday school teacher.

She loved serving in any capacity on committees where she was needed in the church and was pivotal in the charismatic move of worshipping freely at Antioch, which she cherished doing. Yearning for a deeper relationship with God she united with Word of Life Center under Pastor Sam Carr teaching she gained a greater understanding of praise and worship in one’s life. Decades later with her new found studies with emphasis and important revelation teachings on the Jewish Roots of Christianity, she joined No Boundaries Ministries under Sharon Flournoy where she served as Vice-President on the Board of Directors.

Katherine loved to read her Bible, praying for and with others as an intercessor, spending quality time with her family, teaching her family proper etiquette and even introduced them to classical music through the Shreveport Symphony. She had a special place in her heart for Israel and even took a pilgrimage to the Holy Land and was re-baptized in the Jordan River. Her love was so deeply rooted that she united with Christians United For Israel under Pastor John Hagee, where Sharon serves as Regional Director.

She was a General in the Army of God and served faithfully until her transitioning into Glory to be with Commander and Chief, Jesus Christ. She was a loving and caring person, excellent and selfless mother, devoted wife and friend, always thinking of others first. “To know her was to love her.” No matter what was thrown her way she was faithful by standing on the Word and promises of the Lord and ALWAYS declared, “All is well.”

Katherine worked in retail at Rubenstein’s where she met several wonderful people and made lasting friendships. She began working at All American KRMD Radio Station as Kathy Hall as the first African American female radio personality ever hired. After introducing her love of radio to Sharon she then started working at Dowell, a division of Dow Chemicals as their first African American female oil rig driver and would even take Jacques along on many of her late night runs to Texas. Upon being bought by Schlumberger, she was accepted a promotion as dispatcher and loved her new career. But unfortunately after 19 years of service after the 1980’s oil industry crash she was laid off because of being given the ultimatum to transfer her and family to Alaska to work. She finally worked for the City of Shreveport for several years as its horticulturist, which was her passion.

She retired from their and enjoyed her golden years working in her garden.

Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, John S. Kelly, Vera Graham Kelly and grandson, Cameron Wesley Flournoy.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory, the father of her children, Louis Brooks, Jr., Two daughters, Delphi Smith (Dennis Smith), Sharon Flournoy (Fredrick Flournoy); three sons, Roderick Brooks, Mark Brooks (Angela Brooks) and Jacques Brooks; one sister, four brothers, 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; her service dog and baby Kasper; one aunt, Ruthie Shine; one uncle, Clemmon Graham, one special godmother, Sadie Ruth Green, a host of nieces, nephews and friends.