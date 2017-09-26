BOSSIER CITY – Kathryn Harriman Carter, 97, of Bossier City, Louisiana, died Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the Montclair Assisted Living Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. Mrs. Carter was a native and resident of Hamburg for 75 years. At the early age of 23, after her mom died, she helped her dad raise her younger 6 year old brother, C.B. She loved and raised him as a mother would and C.B. loved and though of her as his “mother”, but always called her “sister” by name. She was a homemaker and also worked for the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) for over 30 years and the Child Support Office for 5 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, having received her 50 year certificate; a member of the First Baptist Church of Hamburg, Arkansas and she attended the Belaire Baptist Church in Bossier City, Louisiana. In 1996, Kathryn moved to Monroe, Louisiana to live close to her daughter, Glenda and family where she loved and cherished times with her grandson, Justin. After moving to Bossier City, Louisiana with Glenda and her family in 2001, she loved living at the Glenview Garden Retirement Home, where she made many friends, helped with all activities and loved her hobby of cooking homemade soup and candy for everyone that lived there. In 2015, Kathryn was moved into Montclair Memory Care Assisted Living Center in Shreveport, Louisiana, where her caretakers made sure she was loved every day. Granny’s most important wish was to see her granddaughter, Madison, graduate from high school. She was granted that wish in May 2017. She will be missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Carter in 1991; a grandson, Justin Carter Johnson in 1996; her parents, Cordell and Claude Locke Harriman; three brothers, Morril and CB Harriman and an infant brother.

She is survived by a daughter, Glenda Carter Johnson and husband, Greg; a granddaughter, Madison Dru Johnson all of Bossier City, Louisiana and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 27, 2017 in the Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bobby Pennington officiating. Burial will be in Pinewood Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Steven Harriman, Corey Harriman, Craig Harriman, Kyle Harriman, Morril Harriman, Jr. and Mike Conkle. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 352, Hamburg, AR 71646. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home of Hamburg, Arkansas. Online guest book at www.jones-hartshorn.com.

Visitation will be 9-10 a.m., Wednesday in the funeral home chapel.