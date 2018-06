Kathryn McNutt

Bossier City, LA – Ms. Kathryn J (Munn) McNutt, born on December 17, 1922 in Peoria, Illinois, to the late Lucile Nord Munn and James John Munn, passed away at age 95 on June 6, 2018 in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Munn. She is survived by her daughter, Doloris Angeline McNutt; grandson, Christopher K Mcnutt; and greatgrandchildren, Jadde McNutt, Ben McNutt, Lilian McNutt, and Phoebe McNutt.