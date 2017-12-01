Katie “Bug” Lynn Grantham

BENTON, LA – Our Katie Bug entered this world on April 12, 2013 at 9:04 am and transformed Kirk and Morgan Grantham into Daddy and Mommy. From that moment forward, she charmed the pants off everyone she met. She is her Daddy’s Katie Bugger and her Mommy’s little sidekick. She adored her brother Gavin and he will forever be her “baby.”

Katie was fearless and loved to hunt frogs, dig for worms, and chase bunnies. All while wearing a tutu dress with a super hero emblem, ruffle leggings, and mismatched socks and shoes. She loved her Montessori family (Ms. Sieck, Ms. Cheryl, Ms. Dawn, ALL her friends) and walked in with confidence each morning. Her Mommy would stand at the end of the hallway and watch her guide Gavin to his classroom gently speaking to him and encouraging him the whole way that he was going to a “GREAT day today!” It was a glorious thing to see and her Mommy got to see that each morning. She would return for her turn to be escorted and never failed to ask for “one more hug,” which she always received.

Katie Bug hugs were the BEST hugs. They were full body: arms around your neck, legs around your waist. Her Daddy got one every day when he returned from work and it would turn in to a dance or an airplane game, or just a hug that seemed to last forever that they both needed at that time. She gave the BEST kisses and we will forever miss those sweet lips on our cheeks.

Anyone who had the privilege of meeting Katie Bug could instantly see her humor.

She was funny and just looking at her facial expressions could get the whole dinner table rolling with laughter. Katie and Gavin would spend hours playing outside, playing in the bathtub, or pestering each other. She always wanted to teach her baby something and he was a willing student (most of the time). Kati e loved to share all of her love with Gavin and sometimes he! r fruit snacks. Her family’s heart aches to see them laughing, running, and playing again.

Katie Bug was surrounded by people that loved her. When Teta (Teresa White) and Gigi (Kay White) got to pick her up from school, she knew that a yogurt trip was in her future. The joy and love she had for Papa Greg (Greg Grantham), Mawmaw Karin (Karin Grantham), Bubbles (Susan Berney), and Pawpaw Bill (Bill Berney) was evident each time she got to see them. Oh how she loved. Katie loved seeing her Uncle Coop (Cooper White) and Aunt Emily (Emily Copia White) get married and had the best time dancing the night away. Aunt KK’s (Kristi Byargeon) house was THE place to get candy, play with her cousins (Sal & Sophia Byargeon, Landon Grantham), and get pretty much whatever she wanted. Waiting on her in Heaven is her Pawpaw (Marvin White), and they are now dancing, singing, and hunting critters together.

Let us speak to those who did not have a chance to meet her. To Dr. Nanda, Dr. Notarianni, Dr. Conrad and their entire staff for being able to guide us through this process with grace and understanding. To her PICU nurses: Christie, Tamara, Kristi, and the whole 5th floor for loving on her and us like we were your own. To everyone at University Health who loved on Morgan and Katie during this time: Chandra – 10th floor, Seth – SICU, and many others. We will forever be grateful for your kindness. We are thankful for LOPA and their people for allowing our precious baby to live on. To the thousands who prayed over our sweet baby, we can never thank you enough. We heard and felt your prayers even when we could say none of our own. Our baby knew Jesus Christ and her Mommy would ask her each night: “Katie Bug, who is the ONLY person who knows the plan for Katie Bug Grantham?” She would respond: “God Mommy! He’s our best helper.”

We have been lifted in this tragedy by a community! who came together for a very special little baby who was instantly healed on Sunday, November 26th. There is hope in that. This world is not divided or hateful. It is a wonderful place with kind people doing wonderful works in the name of God. Our prayer is that you will remember our Katie Bug, her kindness, her humor, her everything…and show that to others. Our prayer is also that you would look to Jesus during times of troubles because HE can heal, HE can hold you up, HE can give you peace.

Those left to rejoice in her memory are Kirk, Morgan, and Gavin Grantham, Teresa White & Richard Cox, Bill & Susan Berney, Greg & Karin Grantham, Kay White, Rose Copsey, Yevonne Pierce, Cooper & Emily White, Casey, Kristi, Sal & Sophia Byargeon, Scott and Landon Grantham, Dodd, Mary Kay, Ashlie, & Haley (Hammonds) Grantham, and many, many others. To our friends far and wide who loved our baby girl because you CHOSE to: there is no greater testament to love than loving those you don’t have to. She loved her friends, she loved our friends, she loved everyone and that love will live on in all of us.

If our baby girl touched you in some way, please let us know (PO Box 367, Benton, LA 71006). We will be celebrating her life at Asbury United Methodist Church, 3200 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111 on Saturday, December 2 at 1pm. Doors will open at 12 for any visitors who wish to see the family. In lieu of flowers, please take a new, unwrapped toy to a Toys for Tots drop-off to bring joy to a child in need.

Donations can be made to The Hub Ministry or The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission to help in their ministry. Most of all, if you want to honor Katie Bug Grantham, be kind, love others, laugh a lot with those you love, and love God. Talk to Him. HE will answer. 2 Corinthians 12:9-10