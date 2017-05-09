Kenneth Carl James Fitzgerald, Sr.

February 22, 1922 – May 5, 2017

BOSSIER CITY – Graveside services for Ken will be 1:00 PM, May 19, 2017 at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.

Ken was born in Keyport, NJ and passed away peacefully May 5, 2017 in Bossier City. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army between November 1942 and November 1945. After the Army, he worked for Western Electric and retired from AT&T/Lucent in 1980 with 40 years. He owned and operated Evergreen Nursing for ten years.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Al and Alvena Fitzgerald, brother, Al Fitzgerald, Jr.; sister, Sis Ciecirski. He is survived by his wife and love of his life for the past 53 years, Clara Ann Tull Fitzgerald; five children, Kenneth Fitzgerald, Jr. (Betsy), Edward Fitzgerald (Ann), Roy Koopman, Maureen Anterberry (Ross), Kathleen Smith; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Ken will be greatly missed by everyone that had the honor of knowing. He is playing golf with his golfing buddies in Heaven.