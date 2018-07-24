Kenneth L.“Bud” Simmons

Bossier City, LA – Services for MSgt. Kenneth L. “Bud” Simmons (USAF Ret.) will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 27, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 25, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until service time Friday all at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Bossier City.

Kenneth was born September 11, 1933 in Oklahoma to Lee and Grace Simmons and passed away July 22, 2018 in Bossier City. He retired as a Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force after 20 years of loyal service.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary W. Simmons; son, James Paul Simmons; sisters, Carol, Juanita, Barbara, Loretta, and Jimmie; brother, Bill and parents.

Kenneth is survived by a son, Ron Simmons and wife, Marlene; daughters, Paula Kimes and husband, Kyle, Patricia Anderson, Dianne Crouch; daughter-in-law, Robin Simmons; grandchildren, Charlie Adams (Nicole), Jacob Adams, Will Anderson (Heather), Mary Ellen Anderson (Dee), Kenneth Anderson, Brittany Crouch (Chris), Justin Crouch (Nicole), Josh Simmons and 13 great grandchildren.

Honoring Kenneth as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Justin Crouch, Will Anderson, Kenneth Anderson, Josh Simmons, Charlie Adams and Jacob Adams.

The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice and Dr. Thomas Rodsuwan for their kind and loving care of Kenneth.