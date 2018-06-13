Kenneth L. Jowers (T) First Sgt. U.S. Army

Bossier City, LA – A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Pointe Chapel Cemetery in Doyline, Louisiana at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, Louisiana Wednesday, June 13, 2018 between the hours of 5p.m. and 7p.m.

Kenneth (Pops) was born in Montgomery, Louisiana March 7, 1928 to Benjamin L. and Myrtle Jowers and deceased on June 11, 2018. Kenneth was a U.S. Army Veteran Drill Tech First Sergeant serving in 2 wars, Korean and World War II. Upon serving our country, he employed with T.L. James as a crane operator. Kenneth served T.L. James for 48 years and refused to take off whenever sick. He was a dedicated employee, one they could always count on to get the job done. He also had the opportunity to serve as a Baptist interim pastor in both New Iberia and Doyline, Louisiana . Pops loved and worshipped his Heavenly Father and was a true Bible believing Christian. He would never miss a chance to share God’s love, mercy, and grace with those that did not believe. He enjoyed his garden and crappie fishing after retirement, catching a mess of fish on any given day.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bobby Culpepper Jowers, parents, Benjamin and Myrtle Jowers, and a son, Robert Jowers. He is survived by his daughter, Tamra Bazer (Loie), son, Jerald Jowers, sisters, Katherine Watson and Marie Blackwell, and brother, Charles Jowers. He also leaves behind (3) grandchildren, Angela McMullen, Christin Falcon, Coby Dutton, (2) great grandchildren, Brooke Shepard and Dalton Falcon, along with a loving and unselfish companion, Layuna Pate, of whom the family has fond appreciation and respect for.

Honoring Kenneth as pallbearers will be, Coby Dut ton, Erik Dutton, Mike Falcon and Danny Harris. Also serving as pastor of the funeral will be his son-in-law, Bro. Loie Bazer.

We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Regional Hospice, VA Hospital, Mr. Larry Tucker and nurses of Cypress Point Nursing Home for their excellent care during his declining health.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you thank a veteran or buy them a hot meal for their time of service in making our country what it is today, for without their unselfish service, we would not enjoy our Freedom of Liberty.