HAUGHTON – Kenneth Swiatowicz, 91, passed away on January 31, 2017. A visitation and memorial service will be held at Asbury Methodist Church on Saturday, February 11, 2017. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. with the memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Ken Norton will officiate.

Ken was born in Waterbury Connecticut and grew up in Stamford with his father Joseph, mother Glenna, sister Francis and brother Charles. Upon graduation from high school, Ken joined the war effort as a Marine. He was wounded in action in the first assault on Iwo Jima and awarded the Purple Heart. After the war, he moved to Massachusetts where he met his first wife, Leslie, to whom he was married for 42 years before she passed away. While in Boston, Ken worked at the Federal Reserve Bank for many years before his retirement in 1988. While visiting friends in Florida, Ken met June. They were married in a lovely outdoor ceremony in 1990 officiated by June’s son Steve Taylor. Ken enjoyed walking, playing cards and working in the prayer garden at church.

Survivors include his wife, June; daughter, Judy Jones (Ronnie) of Athens, AL; son, Jim Swiatowicz (Deb) of Saluda, NC; step-children, Sheila Shewmake (Raymond) of Haughton, LA, Cheryl Leachman (Scotty) of Ruston, LA and Steve Taylor of Oklahoma City; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church Prayer Garden, 3200 Airline Dr. Bossier City, LA 71111.