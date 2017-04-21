HAUGHTON – A memorial service to celebrate the life of Kenneth Wayne Colgrove, 82, will be held on April 22 at 1:00 at St. George’s Episcopal Church, Bossier City. The Rev. James E. Flowers will officiate. Visitation will begin at 12:00 prior to the service. A post-memorial reception will be held after the service.

Ken was born and grew up in West Seneca, NY. He earned both a Bachelors degree and an MBA and retired from Arkla Gas. Ken enjoyed the outdoors and camping with family and friends. Ken played basketball, loved to dance, and to shoot pool with his friends, Howard, Mike, and Whit. It was through these friends and specifically Frances Rowe that Ken and his wife Gail were introduced. Ken was a loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was very active in his church, St. George’s Episcopal. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Mason’s.

After fighting a courageous battle against a rare muscle disease, Ken passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. He will be deeply missed.

Ken is preceded in death by his father, Bertram Colgrove; mother, Doris Huffman Colgrove; and his first wife, Betty Jean Colgrove. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Gail Colgrove; daughter, Donita Winters and husband Gary of TX, their children, Christopher Winters and wife Kristin of NC, and Nicole Myers and husband Billy of TX; son, Kenneth W. Colgrove, Jr. and wife Marge of Haughton, their children, Trey Colgrove and wife Brooke of Bossier City, Amber Wilhite and husband Grady of Benton, and Ashleigh Toloso of Bossier City; son, Daniel Colgrove and wife Rhonda of TX, their children, Klayton and Callie; step-son, Paul Weems and wife Mardi of AR, and their child, Tolland Weems of AR; and step-daughter, Tana Karnes and husband Ray of Bossier City, their children, Jordan Payne and wife Kelli, Candace Guice and husband Cole, both of Benton, Josh Salley and wife Tiffany of Stonewall, Kyle Karnes of Blanchard, and Kinsey Karnes of CA; brother, Ron Colgrove and wife Audrey of FL; and great-grandchildren, Caleb, Jacob, Haylee, Shane, Colton, Aubrey, Adalyn, Gannon, Taedyn, Tenley, Raelynn, Landry, Lynlee, Jersey, Jagar, Jexx.

Memorial donations may be made to Miracle League of Frisco, P.O. Box 2831 Frisco, TX 75034. The Miracle League benefits children with special needs.