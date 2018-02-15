Kevin Lee Shepherd

Bossier City, LA – Memorial services for Kevin Lee Shepherd will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 17, 2018 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City. Officiating will be Rev. John Haigler of The Simple Church. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 16, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier.

Kevin was born in Bossier City on January 19, 1986 and passed away February 12, 2018 in Bienville Parish. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Kevin was a Master Elite Service Technician for heavy equipment.

He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Thomas Fiut, Sr. and Jack Shelton and by his father –in-law, Randy Thomas.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Kelly Thomas Shepherd; daughter, Kayla Shepherd; son, Jace Shepherd; stepson, Preston L eone; mother, Patricia Shelton and fiancé, Patrick Mercer; father, Timothy Fiut, Sr., all of Bossier City; mother-in-law, Paula Thomas of Greenwood; grandmothers, Bobbie Jordan and Gladys McCollough; sister, Stephanie Fiut and her daughter, Alessa; brother, Timothy Fiut and fiancée, Tabitha Alford and their daughter, BrookLynn of Bossier City; sister-in-law, Tanya Smith and husband, Scotty and their children, Kelsie, Landon and Hadley; special uncle, Thomas Fiut, Jr.; cousin, Geri Lynn LeMaire and husband, Cody and numerous other family members and countless friends.

Kevin was a kind-hearted, hardworking and giving man. He was always a good provider for his wife and children and was Mr. Fix It for everything. He was proud of his children and it made him happy to give them the life they deserved. His hobbies were his family; spoiling his wife, watching Kayla cheer at competitions, playing baseball with Preston, and Jace bei ng his right hand buddy fixing everything with his daddy. Kevin would do anything for anyone at any time of the day and loved to be a smart aleck with a big grin and a twinkle in his eye! Kevin would give anyone the shirt off his back – as long as it wasn’t his Saints jersey. He had the heart of a servant by serving his country, family and friends selflessly. Kevin will be greatly missed and no one will be able to replace him.