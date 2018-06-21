Kimberly Hasty

Haughton, La – A service to celebrate the life of Kimberly Palmer Hasty, 52, will be held at 10AM on Friday, lune 22, 2018 at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Dale Simons and assisting will be Ollie Golson. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday evening, between the hours of 5PM-8PM at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel.

Kim was born April 21st, 1966 and entered the arms of Jesus at 10:20PM, on Monday, June 18th, 2018 surrounded by loving family and friends. Kim was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was adored and loved by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Lee Palmer, paternal grandparents John and Mary Palmer and maternal grandparents Rev. Edwin M. and Florence Lofton.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Troy Scott Hasty of Frierson, LA; he has been the love of her life for the past 30 years and she was blessed to have been married to him for the last 19 Vi years. She will forever be the love of his life. Daughters, Tara Townley of Arlington, TX; Tori Hasty of Frierson, LA; Rachel Givens of Shreveport, LA and Rebecca Dickerson (Scott). Son, Dustin “Dusty” Hasty (Amanda) of Mansfield, LA; grandchildren, Jaylen & Jasmine Williams, Olivia Price, Jaci Jackson and Dawson Dickerson; parents, Rev. Dale and Bonnie Simons of Shreveport, LA; sister, Shannon Cammack (David) of Shreveport, LA and brother, Richard Reynolds (Kayla) of Benton, LA.

Pallbearers will be Richard Reynolds, Dusty Hasty, Johnny Hasty, Sawyer Cranford, Seth Cranford and David Cammack .

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to all of Kimberly’s loving friends; especially, Trina, Wanda, Rose and Marilyn and a special thank you to the amazing staff at Regional Hospice for their excellent care, kindness and compassion during this difficult time.

