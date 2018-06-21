Laine Lamon Fair Casciola

Bossier City, LA – Services celebrating the life of Laine Lamon Fair Casciola, 73, will be held at 2:00 PM at the Gospel Lighthouse Church on June 23, 2018 with Rev. Kenny Ward officiating.

Laine was born in Louisville, KY on August 2, 1944 to parents Laine and Mary Grace Fair. He passed away at his home in Bossier City LA. from a lengthy illness on Friday June 15, 2018 surrounded by loved ones.

Laine was a dedicated Husband, Father, Brother, and Papaw. He was loved by all who knew him. He loved spending time with family and friends, fishing, and playing cards.

Laine is survived by his wife Theresa “Terri” Casciola; his children Angie Guice of Shreveport, Carla Davis of Little Rock, AR, and Scott Casciola of Melvin, FL; brother Forrest Fair; 4 step-children Richard Procell, Jason Procell, Rhonda Davis, and Kristopher Kestler; step-father Carl Casciola, and 11 grandchildren.

Laine was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerry Fair, and sister Mary Susan Fair Casciola.

The family would like to thank the staff of Southern Care Hospice Services for the wonderful care they provided to Laine.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Gospel Lighthouse Church, 4350 Panther Drive, Bossier City, LA 71112.

“But they that wait upon the Lord shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” – Isaiah 40:31