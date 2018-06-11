Larry D. Hawkins

Bossier City, LA – Larry D. Hawkins was born November 7, 1954 in Shreveport and passed June 7, 2018 after a brave battle with liver cancer.

Larry enjoyed a 30 year career in the Oil Industry. In his off time, he spent time water skying at Lake Greeson and fishing with his mother. As a die-hard LSU fan, the football season was spent in front of the TV.

Preceding Larry in death is parents, Cecil and Virginia Hawkins; and significant other, Judy Murphy. He is survived by two children, Ericka Hawkins and Aaron Hawkins; sister, Sandra Lambright; brother, Don Hawkins; and furry child, Rocky.

It was Larry’s wish to be cremated with private services to be held at a later date. The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Veluvolu of Willis Knigh ton Cancer Center and the nursing staff of Four East and Two North of WK North.

If you would like to honor Larry, please make a donation to American Cancer Society in his name.