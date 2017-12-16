Larry Earl Hudnell

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Visitation for Mr. Larry Earl Hudnell will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 pm on Sunday, December 17, at Osborn Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 11:00 am on Monday, December 18, 2017, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, where Larry was a member. Officiating will be Rev. Beth Sentell and Rev. John Arnold. A private family burial will be held prior to services.

Larry was born in Alexandria, LA on August 20, 1948 and died quietly and gallantly with his wife, Sharon, by his side on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, from a long battle with complications from muscular dystrophy.

Larry E. Hudnell, CPA started his own practice in Bossier City in 1979, and closed his practice two years ago due to his progressive illness. He was a member of Louisiana CPA and AICPA, and was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Bossier City where he was a Deacon and Elder and Treasurer for many years.

Our father was one of a kind. We will never forget the story he told of swimming in the golf course lake, when he was just a boy to find lost golf balls to turn them into the golfers for a few cents. He was the definition of a self-made man, who worked extremely hard to provide a better life for his family. He was always the first parent to arrive at school, if there was a potential for danger, the only parent who brought enough money for every child on Field Day, and the parent who all the kids could count on to show up with free ICEE deliveries at least once a week.

He took such an interest in us, that he coached all Drew’s baseball teams, held batting practice in our backyard, and took Drew every year to baseball camps at LSU and OSU. He was such a Ranger’s fan that we were taken to games all the time and blessed to go to the Ranger’s World Series qualifying game and even a 2010 World Series game; he cherished experiences. He definitely had a soft spot for his girls. He would take Katie to the Disney Store every year in Florida during our summer vacation; always telling her she could only get one princess dress. Which turned into a joke, Katie and daddy always returned to the condo with every princess dress and accessory in the store. Cecily stole his heart from the moment she was born. From that moment she was perfect, no amount was too big, and traveling to Arlington, TX every weekend to see her became a tradition.

He was the most giving person I’ve ever known, which is fitting because Daddy’s favorite holiday was always Christmas. He took us every year on Christmas Eve to see the lights at the civic center, and always read us “Twas the Night Before Christmas” on Christmas Eve. Daddy, we will continue your traditions, always give, and live life to the fullest. We thank you for capturing our entire lives on video; so if we forget, we can just press play.

Mr. Hudnell was preceded in death by his daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Hudnell; sister, Debbie; mother, June L. Hudnell; and father, Earl Hudnell. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sharon M. Hudnell; daughter, Virginia Hudnell Shrell; son, John Andrew Hudnell; two grandchildren, Cecily Ann Shrell and Abram Montgomery Shrell; three sisters, Karen Milbrant (Lyle), Sandy Reynolds (Barry) and Susan Hudnell; brothers-in-law, David A. Montgomery (Rue Ann) and Mark Montgomery; and many nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Z. Galen Sanders, Dr. Frank Hughes, Mr. James Odom, Mr. Ron Smith, Mr. Mike Poole and Mr. Darryl Manceaux.

The family would like to thank the Willis-Knighton Hospitalist group for their kindness shown to Larry the past months. He enjoyed and appreciated all the nursing and ancillary staff for all their care. A special thank you to Dr. Robert Hernandez and to his faithful attendants while at home and in hospice; Lisa Daley and his sister, Susie.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Katie Hudnell Scholarship fund at the Community Foundation of North LA, St. Jude Children’s Hospital; Trinity Presbyterian Church or the charity of choice.