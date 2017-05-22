BOSSIER CITY – A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Larry Moore, age 81, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Dr., Bossier City, LA. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time.

Larry graduated from Bossier High School, attended Centenary College and later became a professional golfer. Larry worked at Town and Country Club in St. Paul, MN where he met and married his wife Kay in 1965. Larry and Kay along with their children moved back to Bossier City where he went into the hay business and raised cattle. He loved his farm and his cows.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Jones Moore and J. B. “Bonnie” Moore. He is survived his wife of 52 years Kay Kelley McCray Moore; his daughter, Jody McCray Dax and husband, Jim; his son, Charles James McCray and wife, Tammy; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Athla Balough, the staff of Garden Court, and Aime Hospice for care given to their loved one.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Benton Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 395, Benton, LA 71006, or the Alzheimers Association, 910 Pierremont Rd., Suite 410, Shreveport, LA 71106.