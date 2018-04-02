Laurel “Beth” Hines Carson Fontana-Lovell

Haughton, LA – A Celebration of Life service for Laurel “Beth” Hines Carson Fontana-Lovell will be held on Monday, April 2, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive guests during a time of visitation for one hour before the service. Following the service, Laurel will be interred at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery in Pineville, LA.

Beth was born on August 27 , 1945 in Martinez, CA and went to be with her Lord on March 29, 2O18 in Bossier City, LA. She was a sassy lady who had a zest for life. Her hairdresser called her a “hoot” and her caregivers nicknamed her “Sassy Pants”.

Beth was hard working and dedicated in everything she did. She was very devoted to her family and will be remembered as a wonderful, caring mother who raised her kids right.

Above all else, Beth loved Jesus. She gained strength and inspiration from reading her Bible every day.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Andrew Carson (Martha); her daughters, Barbara Joyce Carson and Melinda Leigh Carson; her grandchildren, Alexander Thompson, Jacob Carson, Jenna Thompson and Amy Henson (Kenny); her great-grandchildren, Sami Romero and Mason Henson; and her sister, Barbara Joy Hines.

Beth made the world a better and brighter place during her time here. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.