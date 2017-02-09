BOSSIER CITY – Evelyn Laverne Griffin Rogers passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 7, 2017. Services celebrating her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Laverne is survived by her three children, James “Jimmy” Basham, Sr., Peggy Payne and David Basham; grandchildren, Shannon Allen, Whitney Steagall, James “Jamie” Basham, Jr., Rebecca Donaghey and Ian Porter as well as 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.