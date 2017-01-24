SHREVEPORT – After having a debilitating fall, Lee Ann Marsiglia Prunty died suddenly on January 20, 2017. She left behind her beloved son, David; her mother, Jeanne Dobbs Marsiglia; nephews, Phillip and Cody Marsiglia; niece, Sarah Marsiglia George; great niece, Olivia George; many close cousins; sister-in-law, Denise Marsiglia Durham and numerous friends and neighbors. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Edward Prunty; her father, Charlie Marsiglia; brother, Charles Marsiglia and grandparents, Sam and Angelina Marsiglia.

Lee Ann was born December 19, 1948 in Shreveport, LA and raised in Bossier Parish. She attended Christ the King Grade School and St. Vincent’s Academy, before graduating from Louisiana Tech with a B.A., Master’s Degree and +30 in Education. Mom loved learning, but her true passion was teaching children for almost 30 years at Platt Elementary and Fairfield Magnet schools; not just books and tests, but life lessons introduced and taught through her inventive games that allowed students to earn points redeemable for treats or better yet learn….to save! Anyone remember the Oregon Trail?

To some, she was that favorite teacher, while others will remember her as the prettiest Fairy Godmother or Glenda the good witch, ever to grace the stage with Peter Pan Players. For over 20 years she participated in any capacity needed, but a singing part was always her favorite. Whether involved with the Jaycee’s or Methodist Youth Fellowship programs in the eighties, theater in the nineties, CASA advocate for children, St. Vincent’s Alumni, to most recently volunteering as an usher for Strand performances – her entire life has been in service to the community. She had a caring, compassionate, friendly personality that infected each and every soul met and the world was most surely a better place with her in it. Her death saddens all and she will be forever loved and missed by so very, very many caring friends, family, students, book club members, neighbors, pokeno card players and any and every one not lucky enough to have met such a fun, beautiful, loving woman.

Visitation will be at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Shreveport. Officiating will be Rev. Carlton Gilmer.

Honoring Lee Ann as pallbearers are, Chris Marsiglia, Gene (Bubba) Hassell, Jerry Juneau Jr., Phil Marsiglia, Phillip Marsiglia, Sam Marsiglia, Ryan Williams and Joseph Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Juneau Sr. and Larry Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to your favorite charity.