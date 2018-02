Lee Doris McGee

Bossier City, LA – Mrs. Lee Doris McGee, 67, of Bossier City, LA passed away on January 22, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Wesley Chapel C. M. E. Church. Interment followed in Fillmore Cemetery. The Family will receive friends between the hours of 6:00 & 7:00 PM on Friday, February 2, at Wesley Chapel.