HAUGHTON – Lee R. Walker, 72 years old, of Haughton, Louisiana, passed away on January 5th, 2017. There will be a Celebration of Life at Love Chapel, 2001 Forest Hills Blvd., Haughton, LA 71037 on Thursday, January 12th 2017 at 10:00 AM.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Father, and two sisters. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Evelyn Walker; Son, David Walker and wife Trish, 3 granddaughters and 8 great grandchildren; Sisters, Merle Ann Williams and Kathy McCain.

Lee graduated Valedictorian from East Prairie High School, East Prairie, MO. He attended Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy (MSM), Rolla, MO. Lee held several jobs where he was able to utilize his chemistry, Math, and Science skills, as a Design Engineer. He finished his working career at Underwriters Laboratories, (UL). He retired after 23 years with this company. Lee was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. He traveled with Evelyn to many states across the USA. He also loved to restore old cars. His favorite was his 66 GTO. Lee was an active member at Love Chapel UMC, where he served as a member of the Board of Trustees.

We would like to thank the Doctors at Feist-Weiller Cancer Center (3rd floor ENT Dept.), Willis-Knighton Cancer Center, Southern Care Hospice Services.

In lieu of flowers, give memorial donations to the American Cancer Society.