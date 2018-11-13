Obituary – Leitha Wheeler Barnes

Leitha Wheeler Barnes

Benton, LA – Leitha Wheeler Barnes was born December 28, 1919 and passed away November 11, 2018. A going to her Heavenly Home Celebration will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Pentecostals of Bossier City Church, on Viking Dr. in Bossier City, where she was a long-time member. Pastor Jerry Dean will be officiating the service. Her final resting place will be at Cottage Grove Cemetery, off of Hwy 160, near Benton. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 14, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City.

Leitha was the last of eight siblings born to John and Kate Wheeler of Springhill. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Lester Barnes, two sons, Kelly Barnes and Louie Barnes, one grandson, one granddaughter, three great great grandsons; two sons-in-law and one daughter-in-law.

She is survived by three daughters, Princie Allen, Katie Peace and Ginger Fleming; one son, Danny Barnes, 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren.

Honoring her as pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

The family suggests memorials may be made to Home and Foreign Missions, Pentecostals of Bossier City, 2833 Viking Dr., Bossier City, LA or to the charity of donor’s choice.