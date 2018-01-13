Lemuel Paul Mosley

Bossier City, LA – Lemuel Paul Mosley, 55, passed away suddenly on January 8, 2018. A memorial service to honor his life will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Boone Funeral Home in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Paul’s favorite things were spending time with his family and cheering on his beloved LSU Tigers and Dallas Cowboys. Paul greeted everyone with a smile and never failed to tell you that he loved you. He especially found joy in spoiling his grandsons and was the ultimate sidekick in many backyard adventures.

Paul is preceded in death by his father, Morris Mosley. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Patricia, mother, Norma, three daughters Kendra, Gabrielle, and Nikki, one son Justin, three grandsons Easton, Barrett, and Kingston; and his favorite dog, Bella. He also leaves behind an extensive number of family and friends.

We have lost an amazing husband, son, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed for a very long time.