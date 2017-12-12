Lenora Wells Keith

Bossier City, LA – Lenora Wells Keith, published poet and writer, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, December 9, 2017. Surrounded in the previous weeks by the family and friends she loved so much, so close to the Holidays she adored, Lenora took her final breaths completely at peace with the life she lived and the memories she left behind.

Lenora was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth, and Father, Dana, of Massachusetts and her husband, Lonnie, of Bossier City. Loss is never easy, but we find things to live for, reasons to keep fighting. Nora’s reasons to exist according to her were her children Debbie, Ray, and Karen; her grandchildren: Jeremy, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Keith, Ray Jr, Amanda, and Joseph; and her great grandchildren: Stephanie, James, Brandon, Noah, Daxton, Natalie, Nathan, Jamie, and Gabe. And countless “adopted” loved ones she considered her family such as Bob and Helen Lewis and John and Mary Duer.

Also the many hearts our sweet Nora touched at First Bossier. We could go on and on about her willingness to donate her time and help to any cause they deemed worthy. We couldn’t be more proud to call her our mother and grandmother. When the world loses the light from a soul as bright as Nora’s the day seems a little dimmer. Rest in peace Granny Nora and we wish you a Merry and White Christmas in Heaven.

A Life Celebration in honor of Mrs. Keith is scheduled for Wednesday, December 13, 2017. Brother Dan Turner from First Bossier will serve as officiant. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will welcome friends from 5 PM to 7 PM on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at the funeral home.