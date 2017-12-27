Leroy H. Bruner

BOSSIER CITY,LA – Leroy was born February 9, 1957 to the union of the late Jessie and Leroy Bruner. He departed this life on Saturday, December 23, 2017.

He leaves to cherish his memories, wife Jeanie Bruner of Doyline, LA; stepdaughter, Jamie and husband Matt of Doyline, LA; step grandson, Brody; sisters, Sharilyn Burner of Minden, LA and Barbara Bruner of Shreveport, LA; brother, William Bruner and wife Sally of Vallrico, FL; nephew, Robert Cox of Benton, LA; great-nieces and nephews, Britney Steele, Sydney Cox, and Garret Cox all of Bossier City, LA; great-great nephew, Kayden Zamora of Bossier City, LA; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 29, 2017 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel with Rev. James E Flowers, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 28, 2017 at the funeral home.