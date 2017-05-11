BOSSIER CITY – Services for Leslie Duane Sanford will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City. Officiating will be Rev. Danny Taylor, pastor of Belle Park Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery, Haughton, LA. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Bossier.

Leslie was born September 15, 1957 in Shreveport, LA to Lloyd and Gilda Sanford and died May 9, 2017 in Bossier City from complications of heart disease. He was retired from the Bossier City Fire Department and was a former member of Waller Baptist Church. Leslie loved fishing hunting and golfing with his buddies. He was a very loving and compassionate person.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Leslie is survived by his mother and stepfather, Gilda Sanford Nunn and husband, Malery; sister, Donna Sanford Felt; brothers, Larry, Paul and Hoyt Sanford; stepbrothers, Mike and Randy Nunn and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honoring Leslie as pallbearers will be, Skylar Sanford, Pat Garner, David Mitchell, Michael Sanford, Joshua Knowles, Douglas Chandler, Phillip Andrews and Paul Sanford.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the American Heart Association or to a charity of donor’s choice.