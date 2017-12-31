Leslie Morris Gilbert Christy

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Funeral services for Leslie Morris Gilbert Christy will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at 11 AM in the sanctuary of Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1944 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA. Visitation will precede the service at 10 AM. A private family interment will follow at the Cottage Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery north of Benton, LA where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Leslie passed away on December 28, 2017 as a result of a head injury sustained in a tragic fall on Friday, December 22.

Leslie was born in Atlanta, GA November 23, 1921 to Hattie M. and Hugh Gilbert. Upon graduation from high school she attended Maryville College in Maryville, TN from 1939-41 where she met her future husband Kenneth L. Christy. Both of their educations were interrupted by the outbreak of WWII. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and while home on leave from duty they were married in Atlanta, GA October 23, 1942 in the home of her grandparents. In 1946 she resumed her education at Emory University completing her degree in Radiologic Technology soon thereafter. After child raising was complete she worked full time for and retired from T.E. Schumpert Medical Center after twenty plus years of service in 1987.

She and Ken travelled extensively to many foreign countries as well as visiting grandchildren until his death in 1998. She was a prolific reader and an exceptional historian, always wanting to learn. She was an active 96-year-old who played bridge on Wednesdays, attended church services on Sunday, worked crossword puzzles and never missed Jeopardy every afternoon. She spoke with a soft Southern drawl and was a consummate story teller, often recounting tales of growing up during the Depression as well as Gilbert family stories from her Kentucky roots and Morris family stories from her South Carolina/Georgia roots. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and PEO Sorority.

Leslie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 56 years Rev. Kenneth L. Christ y, her beloved brother and sister, Dr. Hugh B. Gilbert and Bess Gilbert Marshall. She is survived by five children: Col. Kenneth L. Christy, Jr. USMC and wife Kathy of Rock Hill, SC, Stephen F. Christy and wife Donna of Lebanon, NH, Gilbert Keith Christy, MD and wife Katie of Bossier City, Marion Christy Moore of Shreveport, Gordon H. Christy and Adaline of Bossier City. Seven grandchildren: Kelly Partlow, Kimberly Martin, Kenneth A. Christy, Melissa Maidana, Leslie Christy Schwartz, Lauren Christy Montz, Tara L. Moore and 11 great grandchildren.

Pallbearer’s will be her sons and grandsons.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the physicians, nurses, and caregivers at Willis-Knighton Bossier ER and in particular to the nurses at the Critical Care Stepdown Unit on 4th Floor. Mom was treated with dignity and respect during her final days even when it became obvious that she would not survive this tragic accident at such an unfortunate time during the holiday season. God does indeed work in mysterious ways. She will be missed.

“You were the wind beneath our wings!”