Obituary – Lewis Attaway

Lewis Attaway

Princeton, LA – Dad was born April 22, 1935 in Longstreet, Louisiana. He joined the army in 1953 and served his country in South Korea. He pastored Fillmore Baptist Church for 39 years and then was the pastor of Germantown Baptist Church for 5 years before resigning due to health issues. Our Dad loved the Lord with all his heart and continued to minister to his friends and family for the remainder of his life.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Florence Ella Strong Attaway; his parents, Newman and Bessie Mae Attaway; his sister, Louise Deen; and his brother Newman Attaway, Jr.

He is survived by daughters, Marie Raab and husband Brett; Karen McCart and husband Ronny; Donna Murray and husband Mike; and son, Vernon Attaway. He was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by six sisters and one brother whom he loved dearly.

The pallbearers will be Dad’s grandsons: Micah Raab, Jeremiah Raab, Scott McCart, Derek McCart, Matt Jacobs, Erik Scott, and Josh Funderburk.

We will celebrate Dad’s life on what would have been his 84th birthday, Monday, April 22, 2019, at Hillcrest Funeral Home in Haughton, Louisiana. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. followed immediately with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Dad will be buried at Bethel Cemetery in Logansport, Louisiana.

Special thanks to WK Bossier nursing staff, Dr. Becker, WK Home Health, WK Hospice, and the staff of the War Veteran’s Home for their great care of our precious Dad.