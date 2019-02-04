Obituary – Lewis Ray Pope

Lewis Ray Pope

Haughton, LA – Lewis Ray Pope was born on June 8, 1941 in Taylor, AR to Rayford Lewis Pope and Mabel Toms Pope. He passed away at Cypress Point on January 1, 2019.

Lewis attended Taylor High School and graduated in 1959. He worked for the Holsum Bread Company for 45 years. He was member of the Shriners and a former Mason Master of Haughton.

Lewis was a good man and was always ready to lend a helping hand. During his last career as a funeral assistant at Hill Crest, he always went above and beyond to assist families. He loved to play golf and listen to Country and Opera music. Louis attended Central Assembly of God (The Church of the Cross) and his smile and willingness to serve made him a favorite of many people.

Lewis is survived by his wife, Lynda Herzog Pope; son Bob Pope; stepson, Lt. Samuel Scott Hall; sister, Yvonne LeMay; brother in law, John LeMay; niece, Melony Jackson and nephew, Zachary Jackson.

The family would like to thank their church family at The Church of the Cross, Dr. Balough, nurse Delilia Reynolds and their neighbor Donna Roberts for all their prayers, care and help during Lewis battle with Parkinson’s disease.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.