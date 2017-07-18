PLAIN DEALING – Funeral services for Mrs. Lila Faye Gore Vaughan will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church in Plain Dealing, with Dr. John Braden officiating. Interment will follow in Plain Dealing Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

Mrs. Vaughan was born on April 28, 1932 to Odie Lee and Sylvia Cobb Gore in Plain Dealing and passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at her home in Plain Dealing. She was a faithful member of The First United Methodist Church, and a member of the Lambda Alpha Club. She was a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service, from which she retired after 20 years of service. She was very active in community and civic affairs and she enjoyed spending time with family, playing dominoes and hosting friends.

She is survived by her son, Gregg and wife, Phyllis Vaughan of Benton, LA; two daughters,Cynthia and husband, Wayne Thrift of Bossier City, LA, Karen and husband, Larry “Boo-Boo” Allen Jr. of Sarepta, LA; four grandchildren, Lane and wife, Ammie McKenzie, Katie and husband, Beau Traweek, Dalton Vaughan and Justin Allen; two great grandchildren, Emmett Traweek and Saige McKenzie; sister, Glenda Haynes of Benton, LA; and two sisters-in-law, Jack Gore and Lois Flores; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mrs.Vaughan was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Elton Vaughan on July 6, 2012, parents, sisters, Wilma Goodman and Mariella Kimbrell, and brother, O.L. “Sonny” Gore, Jr.

Pallbearers will be Ron Coleman, Pat Goodman, Brad Gore, Shane Strayhan, Dudley Vaughan and Robert Gildon. Honorary pallbearers will be David Smith and Rodger Strayhan.

The family would like to extend special thanks to caregiver, Diane Tallant and also hospice nurses, Martha, Jamie and Shelia.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice.