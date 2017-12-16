Linda Gates

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Linda Hunter Gates, 68, of Bossier City, LA, entered into rest on December 10th 2017, at her home, surrounded by family.

Linda worked in food and beverage her entire life, retiring from Boomtown Casino. She was preceeded in death by her mother, Shirley Anderson Hunter, son, Thomas Reed and brothers, Clois (Lamar) Hunter, Gary Hunter and Sandy Hunter.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Louie Russell Gates, daughters, Kimberly Hunter and Katie Gates (Ryan Elliott), Grandchildren Taylor and Jared Reed, Jordan Juneau, Anjalena Ford, and Alexis Reed, Daughter in Law, Ashlee Reed.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at Shreveport First Church of the Nazarene, 8429 E Kingston Road, Shreveport, LA on Saturday Dec 16th at 1:30pm. Special thanks to everyone at Hospice of Shreveport Bossier. “The word is we are FAMILY and take care of each other. Love you “ Mom